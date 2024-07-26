Badly decomposed body found during welfare check inside home north of downtown Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A badly decomposed body was found inside a home north of downtown Houston on Thursday night.
Houston police said officers were called to conduct a welfare check at a home on McKee Street near Brooks Street around 9 p.m.
When they went inside, officers found a person dead.
Investigators said it's unknown how long the person had been there, but it's obvious it had been a while.
The medical examiner's office will determine the person's exact cause of death. Police didn't say if it appeared there was any foul play.