Badly decomposed body found during welfare check inside home north of downtown Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A badly decomposed body was found inside a home north of downtown Houston on Thursday night.

Houston police said officers were called to conduct a welfare check at a home on McKee Street near Brooks Street around 9 p.m.

When they went inside, officers found a person dead.

Investigators said it's unknown how long the person had been there, but it's obvious it had been a while.

The medical examiner's office will determine the person's exact cause of death. Police didn't say if it appeared there was any foul play.