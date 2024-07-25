HPD investigating after body found floating in Buffalo Bayou near downtown

Houston police are investigating after a body was found floating in Buffalo Bayou near downtown on Thursday.

Houston police are investigating after a body was found floating in Buffalo Bayou near downtown on Thursday.

Houston police are investigating after a body was found floating in Buffalo Bayou near downtown on Thursday.

Houston police are investigating after a body was found floating in Buffalo Bayou near downtown on Thursday.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A body found floating in Houston's Buffalo Bayou prompted an investigation Thursday afternoon.

The Houston Police Department said it received reports of the body in the water near downtown at about 3:05 p.m.

Officers confirmed the discovery to an ABC13 crew at the scene, adding they still don't have information about the victim.

Eyewitness News also learned the department's dive team was called out to retrieve the body.

For more on this story, follow Mycah Hatfield on Facebook, X and Instagram.

Submit a tip or story idea to ABC13

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story you think we should cover? Send it to ABC13 using the form below. If you have a video or photo to send, terms of use apply. If you don't, just hit 'skip upload' and send the details.