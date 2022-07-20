Houston police investigating body found in Buffalo Bayou

On Tuesday, police said they received reports at about 6:15 p.m., of a body found in the bayou in the 3600 block of Foley.
Police said a dive team and homicide investigators are at the scene.
Details are very limited at this time. We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.
South Central officers are at 3600 Foley investigating a report of a body in Buffalo Bayou. HFD, Dive Team and Homicide are on scene. 202 pic.twitter.com/hkooxWR6zD— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 20, 2022