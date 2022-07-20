Houston police investigating body found in Buffalo Bayou

South Central officers are at 3600 Foley investigating a report of a body in Buffalo Bayou. HFD, Dive Team and Homicide are on scene. 202 pic.twitter.com/hkooxWR6zD — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 20, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway at Buffalo Bayou where a body was discovered, according to the Houston Police Department.On Tuesday, police said they received reports at about 6:15 p.m., of a body found in the bayou in the 3600 block of Foley.Police said a dive team and homicide investigators are at the scene.Details are very limited at this time. We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.