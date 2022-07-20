body found

Houston police investigating body found in Buffalo Bayou

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway at Buffalo Bayou where a body was discovered, according to the Houston Police Department.

On Tuesday, police said they received reports at about 6:15 p.m., of a body found in the bayou in the 3600 block of Foley.

Police said a dive team and homicide investigators are at the scene.

Details are very limited at this time. We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

