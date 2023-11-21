3 lanes of I-10 inbound blocked after big rig hauling large items hits Houston Ave. bridge

ABC13 Special Report: The Houston Avenue bridge was hit once again Tuesday by a big rig, leading to three inbound lanes of the Katy Freeway being blocked.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities say a truck was hauling large items when it hit a Houston bridge Tuesday afternoon, causing backups for miles along multiple Katy Freeway inbound lanes.

The incident was reported at about 12:20 p.m. when the big rig struck the Houston Avenue bridge, according to preliminary information from the Houston Police Department.

HPD said large items fell off the truck, but no injuries were reported.

At least three inbound lanes of the Katy Freeway were blocked as a result of the incident, Houston TranStar cameras showed. A heavy-duty wrecker could be seen on site and moving into position.

ABC13 found this is just one of many incidents involving the busy bridge.

In September 2021, the Katy Freeway closed at Houston Avenue due to another truck hitting the bridge.

Last April, a semi-truck lost its load after crashing into Houston Avenue Bridge at I-10, leading to several lanes of the freeway to be blocked for hours.

Then, in August of this year, two loose spools were removed from the inbound Katy Freeway near Houston Avenue bridge.

So why does this keep happening? ABC13's Rosie Nguyen is pursuing this story, working to find out more. Tune into Eyewitness News throughout the evening for live updates. You can follow Nguyen on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club! ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays. Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.

On mobile, use two fingers to zoom in to specific roads. Live traffic map