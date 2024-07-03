13 Alert Traffic: 610 North Loop westbound near Shepherd reopens after deadly crash

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- All westbound lanes of the I-610 North Loop near Shepherd are back open after a deadly crash Wednesday morning.

SkyEye was live over the crash near the Heights area, where drivers were forced off the freeway and onto the feeder.

It's not immediately known what caused the crash.

According to Houston Transtar, two vehicles were involved and the incident had been there since at least 5 a.m.

The freeway reopened shortly after 9 a.m.

