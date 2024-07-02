13 Alert Traffic: Lanes reopened after crash on Grand Parkway and Mueschke Road caused delays

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A three-vehicle crash along the Grand Parkway has been cleared after causing heavy traffic backups for drivers Tuesday morning.

Harris County Precinct 4 deputies investigated the crash near Mueschke Road and said Life Flight had responded to the scene for major injuries.

SkyEye flew over the active scene, where the southbound lanes of the Grand Parkway south of Mueschke were shut down. All lanes have since been reopened.

It's unclear how the incident unfolded or the extent of the injuries of those involved.

