IH-69 northbound mainlanes at Kingwood Drive reopen hours after deadly, wrong-way crash

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- All mainlanes of IH-69 Eastex Freeway northbound at Kingwood Drive are back open more than eight hours after a deadly crash involving a wrong-way driver, Houston police said Friday morning.

HPD Sgt. James said authorities were called to a two-vehicle crash and discovered one person dead at the scene.

Witnesses told police the wrong-way driver was killed, James said.

The driver in the second vehicle was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

James added police are waiting on toxicology reports to help determine if the wrong-way driver was intoxicated.

The crash had been there since shortly before 2 a.m.

