traffic delay

I-10 Katy Freeway closed at Houston Avenue due to truck hitting bridge, HPD says

EMBED <>More Videos

I-10 Katy Fwy closed at Houston Avenue after truck hits bridge

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Drivers along the Katy Freeway can expect some delays at Houston Avenue as crews are working to remove an over-height truck stuck on the bridge.

Tuesday afternoon, Houston police shared images of the truck that hit the bridge at Houston Avenue. The incident happened along the eastbound lanes of the highway.





TxDOT said crews are working along with Houston police and fire departments to remove the truck, and will then inspect the bridge.

According to police, the right two lanes of the Katy Freeway will be closed for the next several hours as crews work to clear the scene.



ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.

Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.

Live traffic map


Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffichoustonroad safetyfreewaytrafficbridgetraffic accidentroad closuretraffic delay
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TRAFFIC DELAY
Don't get stuck in these traffic closures this weekend
'Extremely heavy' traffic on Gulf Fwy after truck crash
5 weekend traffic closures to know before you hit the road
Emergency repairs close 2 southbound US-59 lanes at Laura Koppe
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Show More
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
More TOP STORIES News