I-10 Katy Freeway closed at Houston Avenue due to truck hitting bridge, HPD says

I-10 Katy Freeway eastbound at Houston Avenue multiple mainlanes are blocked due to heavy truck incident. Over-height vehicle struck the Houston Avenue bridge. TxDOT crews are working along side @houstonpolice and @HoustonFire at the scene. TxDOT will need to inspect the bridge. pic.twitter.com/p0fD3nssnF — TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) September 21, 2021

Update: TxDOT inspectors are inspecting the Houston Avenue bridge over I-10 this afternoon. Currently, multiple mainlanes of I-10 Katy eastbound at Houston Avenue are blocked. This closure is expected to be in place well into the evening rush. Seek alternate route! pic.twitter.com/nxeXBAuAw9 — TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) September 21, 2021

E/B IH 10 at Houston Avenue over size load has struck the bridge again. Right two lanes closed next several hours. 202 pic.twitter.com/OhH416gYBO — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) September 21, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Drivers along the Katy Freeway can expect some delays at Houston Avenue as crews are working to remove an over-height truck stuck on the bridge.Tuesday afternoon, Houston police shared images of the truck that hit the bridge at Houston Avenue. The incident happened along the eastbound lanes of the highway.TxDOT said crews are working along with Houston police and fire departments to remove the truck, and will then inspect the bridge.According to police, the right two lanes of the Katy Freeway will be closed for the next several hours as crews work to clear the scene.