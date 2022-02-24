2 lanes of Katy Freeway closed at Houston Avenue due to lose spool stuck under bridge, HPD says

You read that right, a spool!
Central and MRT units are at IH 10 and Houston Avenue E/B. Over size load has struck the bridge yet again. 2 lanes closed until further notice. 202 pic.twitter.com/XqVa98rmO4— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) February 24, 2022
According to Houston police, crews are working on the eastbound lanes of the Katy Freeway at Houston Avenue trying to remove the 'oversize load' stuck under the bridge.
At this time, two lanes are closed until further notice.
This is not the first time an oversized load gets stuck under this exact bridge. Back in September, a truck hit the bridge and was stuck for a couple of hours.
This is also not the first time drivers along the road have dodged spools. In 2018, drivers dodged spools on the highway between October and December.
