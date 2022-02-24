traffic delay

2 lanes of Katy Freeway closed at Houston Avenue due to lose spool stuck under bridge, HPD says

EMBED <>More Videos

Traffic check: Houston TranStar cameras

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Drivers along the Katy Freeway could experience some traffic backups as authorities are working to remove a spool stuck under a bridge.

You read that right, a spool!



According to Houston police, crews are working on the eastbound lanes of the Katy Freeway at Houston Avenue trying to remove the 'oversize load' stuck under the bridge.

SEE ALSO: I-10 Katy Freeway closed at Houston Avenue due to truck hitting bridge, HPD says

At this time, two lanes are closed until further notice.

This is not the first time an oversized load gets stuck under this exact bridge. Back in September, a truck hit the bridge and was stuck for a couple of hours.

This is also not the first time drivers along the road have dodged spools. In 2018, drivers dodged spools on the highway between October and December.

SEE ALSO: TIMELINE: Houston drivers dodge 5 loose spools on freeways

ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.

Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.

Live traffic map


Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffichoustontraffic camerasfreewaytraffictraffic accidenttraffic delay
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TRAFFIC DELAY
Houston at the top of list for worst traffic congestion in Texas
Expect delays as crews continue to repair North Loop after fiery crash
Houston named 1 in 10 of nation's worst bottlenecks
Cierran 610 norte después de un accidente que involucró un cisterna
TOP STORIES
Suspect identified in shooting death of San Jacinto Pct. 1 deputy
Russian forces seize Chernobyl nuclear plant: Ukrainian official
Harris County Judge Hidalgo lowers COVID-19 threat level
3 ex-officers found guilty of violating George Floyd's civil rights
Cold wind, showers return tonight
'Glitch' exposes information of Houston Health Department portal users
Husband finds wife stabbed to death inside home in NE Harris County
Show More
Houston baby hospitalized after using recalled Similac formula
ERCOT issues 'tight grid conditions' notice through Friday
Russia invades Ukraine on many fronts in 'brutal act of war'
Maksim Chmerkovskiy posts from Ukraine: 'WAR is NEVER an answer'
Peek inside the most over-the-top rodeo Bar-B-Que contest tent
More TOP STORIES News