Semi-truck loses load after crashing into Houston Avenue Bridge, causing delays on I-10 inbound

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Heads up, drivers! Prepare for traffic on the I-10 Katy Freeway inbound at Taylor Thursday morning.
SkyEye flew over the freeway, where delays stretched for miles after a truck hit the Houston Avenue Bridge and lost its load.
This stretch of the freeway has been a trouble spot in the past. Crews did repair work in the same area a few weeks ago.
Two lanes and the shoulder were blocked as crews worked to clean up the debris.
The crash was reported around 3:15 a.m. It was unclear if there were any injuries.
Drivers can take Washington or Shepherd as alternate routes.
