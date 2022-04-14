semi crash

Semi-truck loses load after crashing into Houston Avenue Bridge, causing delays on I-10 inbound

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Heads up, drivers! Prepare for traffic on the I-10 Katy Freeway inbound at Taylor Thursday morning.

SkyEye flew over the freeway, where delays stretched for miles after a truck hit the Houston Avenue Bridge and lost its load.

This stretch of the freeway has been a trouble spot in the past. Crews did repair work in the same area a few weeks ago.

Two lanes and the shoulder were blocked as crews worked to clean up the debris.

The crash was reported around 3:15 a.m. It was unclear if there were any injuries.

Drivers can take Washington or Shepherd as alternate routes.

