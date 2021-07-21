Man killed when part of oil rig fell on him in NE Harris County, sheriff says

HCSO units responded to an industrial accident at the 7000 blk of Winfield Rd, near Suburban Rd, in the Humble area. An adult male was working on an oil rig when the back of the rig fell and landed on the male. The male was confirmed deceased on scene. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/hbB1ucGxoW — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) July 21, 2021

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A worker is dead and another one is injured following an industrial accident in northeast Harris County.The incident happened Wednesday afternoon in the 7000 block of Winfield Road where a man was working on an oil rig when the back of it fell on him, according to a tweet from Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.A Harris County sergeant on the scene told ABC13 the man who died was in his late 30s.Authorities also said there were about six or seven people working on the site when the accident happened. A second man was injured in the accident. He was taken to the hospital with a shoulder injury.The investigation into how this happened is ongoing.