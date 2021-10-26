Woman killed in fiery 3-vehicle crash on W. Gulf Bank

car crash

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- One person is dead and another is listed in critical condition after a fiery crash along W. Gulf Bank in north Harris County.

The incident happened Tuesday in the 300 block of W. Gulf Bank. According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, a woman, identified as Angie Valdez, was speeding down the road in a maroon Cadillac. Authorities say Valdez lost control of the Cadillac, started to spin and veered into oncoming traffic.


A Lincoln traveling the other direction then collided with the Cadillac, and the wreckage burst into flames.

Valdez was injured and taken to a hospital, authorities say. The man driving the Lincoln and a woman passenger both suffered life-threatening injuries. The woman died at the hospital.


The accident remains under investigation.
