Woman killed in fiery 3-vehicle crash on W. Gulf Bank

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- One person is dead and another is listed in critical condition after a fiery crash along W. Gulf Bank in north Harris County.The incident happened Tuesday in the 300 block of W. Gulf Bank. According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, a woman, identified as Angie Valdez, was speeding down the road in a maroon Cadillac. Authorities say Valdez lost control of the Cadillac, started to spin and veered into oncoming traffic.A Lincoln traveling the other direction then collided with the Cadillac, and the wreckage burst into flames.Valdez was injured and taken to a hospital, authorities say. The man driving the Lincoln and a woman passenger both suffered life-threatening injuries. The woman died at the hospital.The accident remains under investigation.