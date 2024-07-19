Missouri City PD officer rushed to hospital after 3-vehicle crash at an intersection

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Missouri City police officer was taken to the hospital following a crash involving two other vehicles Thursday night.

The crash was reported at about 8 p.m. at the Meadow Creek and Cartwright Road intersection.

Nearby surveillance video shows a patrol vehicle colliding with a white Toyota SUV in the intersection. The patrol vehicle then crossed into the opposite lanes of traffic and struck a Nissan sedan that was stopped at the traffic light. The sedan ended up in the grass. It is unclear what direction the Toyota and patrol vehicle were coming from.

The video shows that the officer's lights were on at the time of the crash. ABC13 has asked Missouri City police if the officer was responding to a call at the time.

Police closed off Cartwright from Quail Valley to La Quinta drives as officers investigated.

Airbags deployed in two of the three cars involved. A witness who came into contact with the victims said their injuries were not severe.

Life Flight was initially called for the officer, but that was called off, and they were transported by ambulance.

ABC13 is waiting on official word from the police department on what happened and the extent of the injuries of those involved.

The crash comes days after a lawsuit was filed against the police department for a separate crash just a mile away involving one of its officers last month.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, 27-year-old Officer Blademir Viveros did not have his emergency lights when he was involved in a chase that resulted in a deadly crash.

Missouri City police said a mother and teenage son failed to yield the right of way before being fatally hit by the police car. Investigators said Viveros had a man in the backseat of his cruiser, who then became paralyzed due to the crash and sued the police department on Tuesday.

