3 suspects accused of dragging 70-year-old man out of car and beating him after crash

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Three people are facing charges of injury to the elderly for allegedly beating a 70-year-old man in Harris County.

Court documents allege Darian Ellis, 18; Kaydriana Webbs, 17; and Kaytlin Sandoval, 22, dragged the victim out of his vehicle after a crash and punched him multiple times on Sunday, July 14. The victim's condition was not immediately clear.

During a probable cause court hearing, a Harris County judge set $10,000 bonds for both Ellis and Webbs. Sandoval was given a $7,500 bond.

Webbs and Sandoval must have no contact with each other, Ellis, or the victim, and possess no weapons or drugs.

The three are expected to reappear in court on Wednesday.

