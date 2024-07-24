Carjacking suspect shot 16-year-old in the chest in Deer Park before chase, Houston police say

Police said the teen was defending his mom from the alleged carjacker when he was shot. Dashcam video from an ABC13 photojournalist captured part of the chase.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 16-year-old is in the hospital after being shot while trying to defend his mom during a carjacking in Deer Park, according to police.

Police said the suspect in the shooting then led officers on a chase, eventually crashing through a driveway in southwest Houston.

It ended on Creekbend Drive near Hillcroft Avenue. Investigators said the entire ordeal lasted a little over an hour.

Houston police said it all started around 9 p.m. Tuesday in the 8000 block of Spencer Highway in Deer Park.

"Deer Park Fire Department respond to 8015 Spencer Highway for a Life Flight. Standby for a male subject with a gunshot wound to the chest," first responders were heard reporting on scanner traffic.

HPD said a man carjacked a woman who was just getting off work. Her 16-year-old son was in the car and got out to defend her, and that's when police said the suspect shot him in the chest.

Officials described the teen's condition as serious or critical. He was taken to the hospital via Life Flight.

STORY UPDATE: 16-year-old survives shooting when he defended stepmom, parents say

The suspect got away with the woman's car, HPD said. Officers started chasing him, but said he went the wrong way on the highway at one point, and they lost him. However, police eventually spotted him again on I-610 and the chase continued.

Dashcam video from an ABC13 photojournalist captured part of the chase. The suspect, driving a silver car, nearly hit our photojournalist head-on.

The chase finally ended when the suspect crashed in the driveway of a home in the 5800 block of Creekbend Drive. Police said the suspect wasn't hurt.

Video from the scene shows the damage done to the home where the chase ended. Police said the suspect crashed into cars in the driveway, pushing one into the garage.

Thankfully, no one inside the home was hurt.

"This ended the best possible way it could have after the incident," Lt. J.P. Horelica said. "The only thing that could make it better is if the kid gets better and turns out fine."

Officials did not immediately release the names of anyone involved in the carjacking, chase, or crash.

The suspect is facing several charges including aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, and evading -- though he could face more charges depending on if the 16-year-old survives.

