Fugitive wanted for killing his wife in La Marque takes his own life in Florida

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Officials in Florida confirm to ABC13 wanted fugitive Trent Paschal killed himself as law enforcement closed in to arrest him.The Marion County Sheriff's Office in Florida says they received a tip that Paschal was staying at the Holiday Trav-l Park RV Resort in Ocala.When they knocked on the door late Friday night, investigators say Paschal shot himself.He was pronounced dead.Paschal had been on the run for months.He's accused of killing his wife Savannah in La Marque in October of 2020.Paschal later made bond on that murder charge.In April of 2021, investigators say Paschal cut his anchor monitor and then held a car salesman at knifepoint before taking off with the Chevy Tahoe he had been test driving.Until this weekend, Paschal had not been heard from.