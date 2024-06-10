SWAT handcuffs man wanted for murder after sheriff's office reports an E. Harris Co. standoff

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Harris County Sheriff's Office SWAT team successfully arrested a wanted murder suspect who barricaded himself inside a motel room along Interstate 10 East.
On Monday afternoon, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said his office responded to the 400 block of Sheldon Road near the I-10 East Freeway for a man wanted on an outstanding felony warrant.
Eyewitness News reporter Miya Shay learned the scene was at the Luxury Inn along the freeway. She also confirmed with the Harris County Sheriff's Office that the wanted man is a suspect in a murder, though the person's identity and case were not immediately disclosed
HCSO had been dealing with the suspect for about two hours before ABC13 witnessed deputies escorting the man in handcuffs at about 3:15 p.m.
The situation hindered the afternoon commute along the westbound East Freeway feeder road. Deputies are expected to reopen all lanes.
WATCH: ABC13 breaking news coverage as it aired on Eyewitness News at 3 p.m.
For news updates, follow Miya Shay on Facebook, X and Instagram.
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story you think we should cover? Send it to ABC13 using the form below. If you have a video or photo to send, terms of use apply. If you don't, just hit 'skip upload' and send the details.