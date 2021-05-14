fugitive

'Here we go again': Murder victim's dad on cycle of crimes committed while on bond

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Father-in-law of fugitive murder suspect calls for bond reform

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The tiger sighting in west Houston and the background of the man seen handling the big cat has conjured up parallels for the father-in-law of a fugitive murder suspect.

Michael Kinchen's daughter, Savannah Paschal, was murdered last October. His son-in-law, Trent Paschal, was charged, and is now on the run.

Like so many other people, Kinchen has watched the story of the west Houston tiger unfold, but he sees something else.

"My first thought was, 'Oh my gosh. That's a parallel to what we are experiencing now,'" Kinchen told ABC13. "Here we go again."

Victor Cuevas is the man seen on video who walked the tiger back into a home on Sunday. Before he allegedly evaded Houston police to hide the tiger somewhere else, Cuevas was out of jail on bond for a 2017 Fort Bend County murder.

Paschal, the subject of a manhunt, was also out of jail on bond for murder when police say he committed more crimes.

RELATED: Reward increased to find 'extremely dangerous' fugitive accused of killing wife
EMBED More News Videos

The search for 48-year-old Trent Vahn Paschal continues. Now, Houston Crime Stoppers announced a $6,000 reward increase in the case.



"That's what caught my ear," said Kinchen. "It is very distressing and very frustrating knowing the system works this way."

In addition to his wife's murder, Paschal was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault of a police officer and armed robbery. He is now a fugitive. The last known sighting was April 13.

After Cuevas was indicted and posted bond for the July 2017 shooting near Cinco Ranch that left one man, Osiekhuemen Omobhude, dead, court records show he violated his bond conditions four times, and last November led Sealy police officers on a chase.

Five months later, he is embroiled in the tiger controversy, all while out on bond.

"The same rights Victor has, are the same rights me, you, your loved ones have, and that's a presumption of innocence," said Cuevas' defense attorney Michael Elliott. "And Victor hasn't been found guilty of any crime whatsoever."

SEE ALSO: Man out on bond in wife's murder on the run after robbing car salesman at knifepoint
EMBED More News Videos

HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? The family of his wife, who he is accused of killing, warns that he is dangerous, and anyone who spots him should call police immediately.



Elliott said his client maintains his innocence on the murder charge. Friday morning, Fort Bend County prosecutors will argue to revoke his $125,000 bond.

"That's what bond is supposed to be, to ensure your appearance, and he's already shown for three years that he will appear each and every time," Elliott added.

Paschal's bonds have already been revoked. Law enforcement have been looking for him for weeks.

"I think the bonding process should be re-evaluated," said Kinchen.

Authorities said Paschal should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS, local police or Deputy Chase Hunt of the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Fugitive Task Force at 409-392-1479. An $11,000 reward is being offered.

Follow Jessica Willey on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

RELATED: Chilling video surfaces of man accused of killing younger wife
EMBED More News Videos

Savanna Paschal was reportedly shot and killed by her estranged husband, and though he is now in custody, her parents recalled what happened the day of.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonbondsmurderfugitivewild animalshomicide investigation
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FUGITIVE
Arrest made in case of Alvin abduction, sexual assault of a minor
Man claiming to be truancy officer wanted for abduction, sex assault
5K run to be held in murdered woman's honor
Bail jumping charges filed against DWI suspect in deadly crash
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
Carlos Correa's dad shares why Atlanta is special to his son
Native American group calls out MLB for Braves' use of tomahawk chop
How YouTuber says she tipped off FBI with location of Petito's body
Zayn Malik pleads no contest to harassment charges in Bucks County
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Show More
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Houston-area road closures could delay your Halloween plans
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
More TOP STORIES News