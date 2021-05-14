'Here we go again': Murder victim's dad on cycle of crimes committed while on bond

Michael Kinchen's daughter, Savannah Paschal, was murdered last October. His son-in-law, Trent Paschal, was charged, and is now on the run.
Like so many other people, Kinchen has watched the story of the west Houston tiger unfold, but he sees something else.
"My first thought was, 'Oh my gosh. That's a parallel to what we are experiencing now,'" Kinchen told ABC13. "Here we go again."
Victor Cuevas is the man seen on video who walked the tiger back into a home on Sunday. Before he allegedly evaded Houston police to hide the tiger somewhere else, Cuevas was out of jail on bond for a 2017 Fort Bend County murder.
Paschal, the subject of a manhunt, was also out of jail on bond for murder when police say he committed more crimes.
"That's what caught my ear," said Kinchen. "It is very distressing and very frustrating knowing the system works this way."
In addition to his wife's murder, Paschal was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault of a police officer and armed robbery. He is now a fugitive. The last known sighting was April 13.
After Cuevas was indicted and posted bond for the July 2017 shooting near Cinco Ranch that left one man, Osiekhuemen Omobhude, dead, court records show he violated his bond conditions four times, and last November led Sealy police officers on a chase.
Five months later, he is embroiled in the tiger controversy, all while out on bond.
"The same rights Victor has, are the same rights me, you, your loved ones have, and that's a presumption of innocence," said Cuevas' defense attorney Michael Elliott. "And Victor hasn't been found guilty of any crime whatsoever."
Elliott said his client maintains his innocence on the murder charge. Friday morning, Fort Bend County prosecutors will argue to revoke his $125,000 bond.
"That's what bond is supposed to be, to ensure your appearance, and he's already shown for three years that he will appear each and every time," Elliott added.
Paschal's bonds have already been revoked. Law enforcement have been looking for him for weeks.
"I think the bonding process should be re-evaluated," said Kinchen.
Authorities said Paschal should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS, local police or Deputy Chase Hunt of the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Fugitive Task Force at 409-392-1479. An $11,000 reward is being offered.
