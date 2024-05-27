Murder suspect wanted by international police organization arrested in Splendora, authorities say

SPLENDORA, Texas (KTRK) -- A murder suspect wanted by Interpol, an international police organization, has been arrested in Splendora.

The Splendora Police Department said Leo Acosta Sanchez was caught during a traffic stop on Friday.

The department posted photos of Sanchez handcuffed and sitting in the back of a police car on social media.

Investigators haven't released any information on the murder she's accused of but said she had been illegally living in Texas.

Authorities noted that the Department of Homeland Security assisted with the investigation.

