5K run to be held in murdered woman's honor while accused husband is still on the run

LA MARQUE, Texas (KTRK) -- As the one-year anniversary of Savannah Paschal's murder nears, her co-workers are preparing to honor her while her husband remains a fugitive.
Savannah Paschal was shot to death on Oct. 21, 2020. Her husband, Trent Paschal, whom she had two children with, was charged in her murder.
Police said Trent Paschal recorded a video and then allegedly killed Savannah Paschal in the couple's La Marque home. Trent Paschal, who also faces several other violent felonies, skipped bond in April and is currently on the run.
"We're constantly on guard. Constantly watching. It's high anxiety," explained Savannah's father Michael Kinchen. "It's been a very hard year."
But, during the week of such a painful anniversary, Kinchen and Savannah Paschal's former employer, Forest Park East Funeral Home and Cemetery in Webster, are getting ready for a special event in her name.
Her old manager says those close to her never knew she was in such danger.
"Looking back, there were signs, but if I were to ask her straight up, she would say everything was perfect," said manager Brock Bassett. "But she was protecting herself and her kids."
This Saturday, to honor her and in an effort to help others, they will hold the first "Savannah Memorial 5K Walk." The event will benefit Bay Area Turning Point, a resource center for domestic violence victims, as well as the Savannah Paschal Scholarship at Disciple Oak Camp and Retreat.
"We want people to know that they're not alone in domestic violence, so you don't have to suffer alone," said Bassett. "Savannah Paschal was constantly helping other people but wasn't able to help herself. So, if we can help one person, then we've done our job."
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
The walk will be held on Oct. 23 at Forest Park East Cemetery located at 21620 Gulf Freeway.
The event starts at 8 a.m. The 5K walk starts at 9:30 a.m.
Visit the Savannah Memorial Walk to register.
Authorities believe Trent Paschal has fled Texas.
The last credible sighting in the recent weeks was in Green Bay, Wisconsin, according to U.S. Marshals.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Task Force Officer Chase Hunt at 409-392-1479.
The Houston Area Women's Center for Domestic Violence's hotline is (713) 528-2121.
GET HELP: If you need help getting out of a domestic violence situation, call the Houston Area Women's Center 24/7 hotline at 713-528-2121 or call AVDA at 713-224-9911. You can also click here to chat with an advocate online. If you are deaf or hard of hearing and need help, call 713-528-3625.
