Man with orange briefs among 2 suspects wanted in shooting that killed dog owner near The Heights

Christensen Hill was identified as the man shot and killed while walking his dog near the Co-Op apartments on Summer Street on Sunday.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities need help finding two suspects after a man walking his dog was shot to death outside his Heights-area apartments last month.

On Tuesday, the Houston Police Department released images of the two men wanted in the March 31 shooting outside the Co-Op apartments on Summer Street, not far from Washington Avenue.

The suspects are described as two unknown men in all-black clothing. One was seen wearing orange briefs, while the other had black pants with white stripes.

At about 11 p.m., the victim, identified as 23-year-old Christensen Hill, was walking his dog when two suspects in a vehicle approached him, and gunshots rang out.

Police said Hill was found unresponsive in the apartment parking lot, where he was pronounced dead.

After the shooting, the suspects allegedly stole a dark gray, four-door Cadillac that Hill was known to drive. The vehicle has since been recovered.

HPD and Crime Stoppers are offering up to a $5,000 reward for the suspects in this case.

Anyone with information on the identities of the wanted suspects in the surveillance photos in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.