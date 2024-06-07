Search continues for murder suspect accused of killing woman at end of Houston police chase

HPD said the 30-year-old is among seven suspects who were recently arrested in shootings across southeast Houston.

Houston police said a suspect charged in a woman's death remains on the loose after a chase ended in a crash near the South Loop on Thursday.

Houston police said a suspect charged in a woman's death remains on the loose after a chase ended in a crash near the South Loop on Thursday.

Houston police said a suspect charged in a woman's death remains on the loose after a chase ended in a crash near the South Loop on Thursday.

Houston police said a suspect charged in a woman's death remains on the loose after a chase ended in a crash near the South Loop on Thursday.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are still looking for the driver accused of hitting and killing a 68-year-old woman during a police chase in southeast Houston.

The Houston Police Department said Jacolby Pendleton, 30, is now charged with murder in connection with Thursday night's fatal crash. HPD said Pendleton is also among seven suspects who were recently arrested in shootings across southeast Houston.

According to police, it all started when officers spotted a known felony suspect who had warrants out for aggravated assault, engaging in organized crime, and possession of a controlled substance.

Then, at about 8:20 p.m., they tried to pull him over, but he refused to stop, leading them on a chase near the I-610 South Loop interchange with SH-288.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Suspect sought after woman killed in crash at end of police chase near I-610 S. Loop, HPD says

Officers initially tried to stop the wanted suspect because he had felony warrants out for aggravated assault, engaging in organized crime, and possession of a controlled substance, according to HPD.

Police said that during the chase, the suspect ignored stop signs and red lights and, at one point, even drove on the wrong side of the road.

The chase came to an end when the suspect crashed into a dumpster near Rebecca Street and Tierwester and took off. That's when police noticed that the woman was hit by the suspect's car during the crash. Officers tried to start CPR and called for paramedics, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

A $5,000 reward is offered for any information leading to Pendleton's arrest.

For updates on this story, follow Brooke Taylor on Facebook, X and Instagram.