hit and run

Family hopes purple side mirror could lead deputies to the driver in a N Harris Co. deadly hit-and-run

By
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The family of a man killed in a hit-and-run in north Harris County is offering a substantial reward for information leading to an arrest and sharing a picture of potentially key evidence.

James Kessler, 75, died at the scene in front of his house on Gulf Bank near the Hardy Toll Road Friday night.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, he was helping direct traffic around a truck and trailer that was backing into his driveway when he was hit and killed. The driver of the car, believed to be either a purple Nissan or Infiniti, stopped for a moment and then took off, according to Kessler's nephew and eyewitness, Eric Black.

"It's awful. Definitely when you see it close up and it's someone you love. It's even more awful that the person who did it didn't stop and just kept going," Black said. "How would they feel if it was their father or their uncle or grandfather who got hit and somebody kept going?"

ORIGINAL STORY: 1 killed in north Harris County hit & run crash
EMBED More News Videos

The search is on for the driver who was driving a purple Nissan. That Nissan has damage, including a missing left-side mirror, deputies said.



A purple side mirror was left behind after the crash.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Kessler's family has also raised $8,000 for a reward for information leading to an arrest.

Somewhere, a purple sedan is missing a side mirror and the driver is carrying on as Kessler's family grieves.

"It's super important. They're responsible for what they did and the pain that they've caused," said Robert Mitchell, another one of Kessler's nephews. "It's really important for my aunt and all of us to get some closure. Why didn't they stop? I don't know. Were they drinking? I don't know, but they left him in the street. It's not right."

Follow Jessica Willey on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harris countyhit and runman killedharris county sheriffs officeinvestigationhit and run accident
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HIT AND RUN
Hit-and-run driver kills pedestrian in Independence Heights area
1 killed in north Harris County hit & run crash
1 dead in pedestrian crash along Westheimer
Man killed in hit-and-run while walking in La Porte
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Biden's first act: orders on pandemic, climate, immigration
Houston takes part in nationwide COVID-19 remembrance
Biden inauguration: See who's performing, how to watch live
TABC suspends liquor permits for 3 Houston clubs
George Springer, Toronto Blue Jays agree to $150M deal
Coastal Fog Advisory, cooler and cloudier today
Trump releases taped farewell address on last full day in office
Show More
Trump pardons Steve Bannon, Lil Wayne
Well-known Astros super fan dies from COVID-19
NY schoolgirls celebrate Kamala Harris win with empowering poem
Kamala Harris' sorority sisters celebrate her victory
How White House staff preps residence for incoming president
More TOP STORIES News