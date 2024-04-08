Suspect facing charges after surveillance video shows man get fatally hit with his own car

A suspect has been charged after surveillance footage showed a driver run over a man twice, killing him in an apartment complex in southwest Houston.

A suspect has been charged after surveillance footage showed a driver run over a man twice, killing him in an apartment complex in southwest Houston.

A suspect has been charged after surveillance footage showed a driver run over a man twice, killing him in an apartment complex in southwest Houston.

A suspect has been charged after surveillance footage showed a driver run over a man twice, killing him in an apartment complex in southwest Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspect has been charged after surveillance footage showed a driver run over a man twice with the victim's own truck, killing him in an apartment complex in southwest Houston.

READ PREVIOUS STORY: Surveillance footage shows body in SW Houston apartment parking lot was run over twice, HPD says

Court records revealed the driver, Cesar Cerrato-Oliva, was arrested and charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle. Additional charges are expected.

In the 8100 block of Sands Point near Sharpstown, surveillance footage from Saturday morning showed a dark gray Ford F-150 hit the victim, reverse, and hit him a second time before driving off.

Family members identified the victim as 30-year-old Bayron Xitamul. According to his brother, he leaves behind a wife and two children.

According to police, Xitamul's truck was listed as stolen and later found at a traffic stop at about 3 p.m. later that day.

Authorities reported finding three people in the truck. Houston police said the two others were released after questioning.

It is still unclear how the three got in the truck. An investigation is determining if the other two were in the truck during the fatal incident.

Xitamul's brother, who asked to stay anonymous out of fear for his safety, told ABC13 he discovered his brother's lifeless body in the parking lot when he woke up to go to work.

His brother says he does not wish this on anyone and is unsure what the motive could be. He said he did not recognize the suspect's name.

For updates on this story, follow Brooke Taylor on Facebook, X and Instagram.