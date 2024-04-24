Man found seriously hurt after hit-and-run crash along I-69 Eastex Freeway, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Doctors are trying to save the life of a man who was run over in a hit-and-run along the I-69 Eastex Freeway.

Harris County sheriff's deputies were called to the southbound feeder road near Hopper Road around 11:40 p.m. Tuesday.

At the scene, deputies found the man in the road with serious injuries. Investigators confirmed he had been run over.

The man was taken to the hospital in serious condition, HCSO said.

Deputies said the driver who hit him fled the scene and did not stop to render aid. Investigators did not immediately release a description of the wanted driver or their vehicle.