Galveston police withheld info about hit-and-run suspect for more than a month, victim's wife says

Gregory Kirksey's wife said Galveston PD didn't identify the hit-and-run driver who allegedly left her husband to die on March 6 until weeks later.

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Galveston hit-and-run-suspect has managed to escape capture for nearly five weeks after a motorcyclist was killed in a head-on crash, according to police.

On March 6, the Galveston Police Department said a motorcyclist and a pickup truck collided at 45th Street and Seawall Boulevard at 7:31 p.m.

First responders pronounced the motorcyclist dead at the scene.

Investigators said the truck driver was spotted running on 45th Street, prompting a search in the surrounding neighborhoods.

According to the Galveston police, they used K-9 units to locate the driver. However, that search was unsuccessful, and police said the search was suspended, but other investigative methods continue to be utilized.

The hit-and-run suspect, identified as 39-year-old Noe De Aquino Guzman, managed to get away.

Guzman's warrant carries a charge of collision involving death, according to the police department.

Galveston PD hasn't identified the victim, but his family said he was Gregory Kirksey.

On Monday, his wife spoke only to ABC13, recalling the moments before her husband took his fateful ride.

According to Taylre Kirksey, she and her family were going to her 8-year-old son's first baseball game of the season on March 6, and Gregory Kirksey decided to take his motorcycle there.

"He got on his bike, I gave him a kiss, and he said, 'Drive safe,'" Taylre Kirksey said.

She was with her sons driving close behind on Seawall near 45th when she said she saw a crash in front of her. She said she immediately knew he was involved once she saw her husband's helmet on the ground.

"I see a truck in the middle of the road, and I turn our car to the left lane before the boys witnessed it," Taylre Kirksey said. "My oldest said, 'Who got hit? Was it Daddy Greg?' I said, 'Yes.' The last image of Greg was that."

Since the crash, Taylre Kirksey has been vocal on social media, asking the public to help.

She said police told her the suspect's name the next day, but it wasn't until 28 days later, after she started posting on social media, that Galveston police identified the suspect and shared his mugshot.

"There was probably about 11 to 15 officers," Taylre Kirksey said. "My concern is if you had so many officers and K-9s on the ground, why is someone not in custody?"

Taylre Kirksey wants to know why it took police 28 days to alert the public that a wanted man was on the run.

"I feel like the police department failed this family," Taylre Kirksey said.

Taking it into her own hands, Taylre Kirksey hopes someone in the community can help, saying she has seen the people in Galveston come together.

Authorities urge you to contact Galveston County Crime Stoppers directly if you have any information about this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment of up to $5,000.

Tipsters must contact Galveston County Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 409-763-8477, submitting an online tip, or through the Galveston County Crime Stoppers mobile app.

