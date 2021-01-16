1 killed in north Harris County hit & run crash

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are looking for the driver of a damaged car after they hit and killed a man Friday night as he was trying to direct traffic in north Harris County.The hit-and-run crash happened around 9:15 p.m. on Gulf Bank Road near Glenda Street just west of Hardy Toll Road. The victim was directing traffic as another man was attempting to pull a truck and trailer into a driveway along Gulf Bank when he was struck, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.The 75-year-old man died at the scene and the driver who hit him did not stop, deputies said.Deputies say the suspect's purple Nissan was damaged in the crash and is missing a left-side mirror.If you know anything about the damaged purple Nissan or the driver involved, call the Harris County Sheriff's Office or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477 (TIPS).