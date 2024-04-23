Suspect charged with murder of man found dead in car tried to alter truck seen on video, police say

The suspect's bond was set at $180,000 total for murder and tampering charges. Officials say it appears he was trying to sand the paint off his truck, which was spotted at the scene, before his arrest.

The suspect's bond was set at $180,000 total for murder and tampering charges. Officials say it appears he was trying to sand the paint off his truck, which was spotted at the scene, before his arrest.

The suspect's bond was set at $180,000 total for murder and tampering charges. Officials say it appears he was trying to sand the paint off his truck, which was spotted at the scene, before his arrest.

The suspect's bond was set at $180,000 total for murder and tampering charges. Officials say it appears he was trying to sand the paint off his truck, which was spotted at the scene, before his arrest.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- New details were revealed in court Tuesday morning about what police believe led up to a man being found shot to death in his car last week in north Houston. The suspect is accused of trying to make his truck unrecognizable to police.

The man charged with his murder was supposed to appear in probable cause court Tuesday morning. Osman Solorzano Sanchez, 32, waived his appearance, but his charges were still read.

On the night of Monday, April 15, police found 27-year-old Ricardo Vega, a father of two, shot to death in his car on West Canino Road near the I-45 North Freeway.

At the time, police said it was unclear what exactly led up to the deadly shooting. Investigators weren't sure if it was a case of road rage.

ABC13 obtained surveillance video that showed Vega in his car, following the suspect's truck, shortly before he was found dead. Both vehicles we seen running two stop signs in the surveillance footage.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Man seen following shooter's truck prior to being fatally shot in north Houston, HPD says

Surveillance video captured a pickup being followed by 27-year-old Ricardo Vega, who was shot to death on Canino Road near the North Freeway.

It was revealed in court that Vega called 911, telling them he was following someone after a hit-and-run incident.

"Here it is alleged that the complainant called 911 reporting that he was following a hit-and-run. On the 911 call, the complainant states, quote, 'He is flashing a weapon right now,'" the magistrate judge said. "Officers located the complainant deceased in his motor vehicle with a gunshot wound to his head. The complainant's motor vehicle had damage from an accident."

Sanchez is charged with murder and tampering with evidence. He has reportedly lived in Houston for about eight years and is also a father.

The tampering charge was filed because Sanchez is accused of throwing the gun away and removing several distinctive features from his truck -- including a special hood, the license plate, and some stickers. Officers said it appeared the paint was also being sanded off when they found the truck.

Police allege the suspect was trying to alter his truck so it wouldn't be recognized from the surveillance video police had.

Shell casings found at the scene allegedly match bullets the suspect was seen on video purchasing, according to details read in court.

The magistrate judge set Sanchez's bond at $150,000 for the murder charge and $30,000 for the tampering charge -- $180,000 total.

He's set to appear in court again on Wednesday, where his bond amount will be reviewed.

For more news updates, follow Courtney Carpenter on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.