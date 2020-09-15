1 year after tragic death, slain Harris County deputy's story makes it Washington

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5574166" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The sheriff's office says the suspect ran up from behind Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal and shot him in the back of the head.

WASHINGTON (KTRK) -- A post office may soon be renamed in honor of a Harris County Sheriff's Office deputy who was shot and killed during a traffic stop last year.According to an announcement made by Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher, the Deputy Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal Post Office Act unanimously passed the House Committee on Oversight and Reform on Monday.The bill will rename the post office located at 315 Addicks Howell Road in east Harris County to the "Deputy Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal Post Office.""Deputy Dhaliwal represented the very best of our community: he worked for equality, connection, and community through his life of service to others," said Fletcher. "The Deputy Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal Post Office will serve as a permanent reminder of his service, his sacrifice, and his example for us all. I am glad that my legislation to honor his memory is one step closer to final passage."The death of Dhaliwal sparked massive change within the sheriff's department. He was the very first Harris County deputy to be allowed to wear his turban while on-duty.