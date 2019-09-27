Deputy shooting timeline: What we know about what happened

I’m sad to share with you that we’ve lost one of our own. Our @HCSOTexas was unable to recover from his injuries. There are no words to convey our sadness. Please keep his family and our agency in your prayers. #HouNews — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) September 27, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas -- During a traffic stop on Friday afternoon, a Harris County Sheriff's deputy was shot in the back of the head.Here's how the events unfolded:Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal makes a traffic stop in the 14800 block of Willancy Ct. in NW Harris County.Dispatchers check in with Dhaliwal via radio.As Dhaliwal is walking back to his patrol cruiser, the driver gets out of vehicle with a gun drawn and runs toward him. The man shoots Dhaliwal in the back of the head.Major Mike Lee with the Harris County Sheriff's Office said dash camera video from Dhaliwal's cruiser showed the traffic stop began normally."It looked to just be conversational. There was no combat, no arguing, just looked like a routine traffic stop that we conduct every day," Lee said. "Deputy Dhaliwal returned, began to walk away, returned back to his patrol car and within about three to four seconds, you see the driver's door on the suspect's car open. You see the suspect exit the car, almost immediately running with the gun already out and ran up from behind and basically ambush Deputy Dhaliwal."A resident nearby heard the shots and called 911.Possible shooting suspect taken into custody at a business a quarter-mile from the scene.A female passenger in the car was also taken into custody.Sheriff Ed Gonzalez announces that Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal died from his injuries.