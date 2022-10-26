Closing arguments set for Wednesday for Deputy Dhaliwal's killer after emotional day in trial

Closing arguments are scheduled for Wednesday in the trial of Robert Solis, the man convicted of killing Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal in 2019.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Closing arguments are scheduled for Wednesday morning in the case of the man convicted of killing beloved Harris County Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal during a traffic stop in 2019.

The state rested late Tuesday, and Robert Solis, who is representing himself in the trial, told Judge Chris Morton, "Your honor, I'm not calling any witnesses. I have nothing more to offer."

The prosecution's final witness was Deputy Dhaliwal's older sister, Harpreet Rai.

"As much as I tell you about Sandeep, it's never going to be enough," Rai told jurors through tears.

She described a family broken, and unable to recover from the loss of whom she calls the "pillar of the family."

Rai said the family still celebrates her brother's birthday every year and often donates food to those in need to honor his memory.

Solis did not cross-examine her.

Earlier Tuesday, a detention officer called up by the prosecution testified there is an ongoing investigation into a drug smuggling scheme in the Harris County Jail this summer.

He said that because Solis was part of such a high-profile case, he was given a private room for visitation. Even under maximum security, the officer testified Solis smuggled in contraband and sold it to other inmates.

Prosecutors played a phone call from the jail, recorded in September, just one day before jury selection for the trial began.

In it, Solis talks to his sister about the trial, saying, "It was international news. It's fixing to all come back."

When Solis' sister called Deputy Dhaliwal "loved and honorable," he responded with, "I don't know what your definition of honorable is...You're talking about a man who is trained to kill his citizens."

Solis faces either the death penalty or life in prison without parole.

