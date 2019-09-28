Community gathers to pay respects to fallen Harris County Deputy

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- People are lining up to show their support for fallen Harris County Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal.The veteran deputy was gunned down in an ambush-style attack Friday afternoon on Willancy Court.Since the street re-opened, a memorial popped up and has continued growing. People who knew the slain deputy started showing up before sunrise to pay their respects.Next door to the memorial at Charles W. Austin Park, a group of volunteers is tying black and blue ribbons to give to anyone who wants to show their support for law enforcement or Deputy Dhaliwal.Organizers spoke highly of him and said he brought the community together.They said he was not the type of deputy to just drive the streets of the neighborhood. Instead, he would get out of the car and get to know people who lived in the area and check on people who were not feeling well.Volunteers are collecting money for the deputy's family.Volunteers are standing in the street at the park to meet people at their cars and give them a ribbon or accept their donations.Harris County Sheriff's Office chaplains are standing by to speak with anyone who needs help processing the loss.The group plans to be out there as long as they have people showing up today.