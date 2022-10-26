Jury to decide life or death for Deputy Dhaliwal's convicted killer

Closing arguments are scheduled for Wednesday in the trial of Robert Solis, the man convicted of killing Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal in 2019.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Jurors are now deliberating in the punishment phase of the case of the man convicted of murdering beloved Harris County Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal during a 2019 traffic stop.

The state rested late Tuesday, and Robert Solis, who is representing himself in the trial, told Judge Chris Morton, "Your honor, I'm not calling any witnesses, I have nothing more to offer."

Solis faces either the death penalty or life in prison without parole.

In closing arguments, prosecutors pointed out Solis' lengthy criminal history.

"He doesn't care who he hurts, he doesn't care when he hurts them, just so long as he gets what he wants," said Prosecutor Lauren Bard.

Solis' last statement to the jury was just two sentences.

"The only thing I have to say is that it's your decision to make," he told jurors. "My life is in your hands."

Jurors found Solis guilty of Capital Murder after just 25 minutes of deliberation.

MORE ON ROBERT SOLIS' CAPITAL MURDER TRIAL:

Deputy shooting timeline: What we know about what happened Robert Solis capital murder trial: Jurors hear testimony on DNA evidence 'I have a funny feeling': Jurors watch final moments of Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal's life Suspect in Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal's murder demands judge be recused before trial recess Dep. Sandeep Dhaliwal trial: Jury finds man who defended himself guilty of capital murder Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal murder suspect admitted to using son's name when he was detained Mother of deputy killer Robert Solis' 3 children tells jurors he's a 'typical psychopath' 'Constantly getting in trouble': Prosecutors describe Dep. Sandeep Dhaliwal's killer's life of crime

For more on this story, follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook,Twitter and Instagram.