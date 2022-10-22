Death of Robert Solis' ex-girlfriend becomes focus of punishment phase in deputy murder trial

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Another emotional day in the punishment phase of the trial for the man convicted of murdering Harris County Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal, as jurors heard testimony about the death of Robert Solis' ex-girlfriend.

Solis, who is representing himself in the trial, was found guilty of capital murder earlier this week, after jurors deliberated for just 25 minutes.

Those same jurors will now decide whether Solis will be sentenced to the death penalty or life in prison without parole.

In the fourth day of the punishment phase of the trial, several prosecution witnesses testified about Solis' ex-girlfriend, who died in 2017.

Law enforcement officers Friday recalled she had reported domestic violence, and her father testified he blamed Solis for her death.

"I immediately thought murder. Not suicide, murder," the father said. "And I was extremely worried."

A neighbor who once called 911 on Solis testified he hid his gun when police responded.

"He told me, 'If they would have taken a step in here, I would have had to shoot one of those cops, like, I'm not going back to jail,'" the neighbor said.

The testimony was so emotional, many people seated in the courtroom left the room several times.

Solis' aunt testified he has, in the past, charged other inmates for his legal advice.

Solis has no formal legal education.

