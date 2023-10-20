Off-duty deputy knocked unconscious after being dragged through parking lot by driver, officials say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A driver was arrested after officials say she dragged an off-duty deputy with her car on Thursday.

Christina Amanda Pabon faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon - causing serious injury.

The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office responded to reports of a deputy being assaulted at a fast food restaurant in the 14400 block of SH 249.

When deputies arrived, they discovered Pabon was involved in a verbal altercation with another woman. That's when the off-duty approached Pabon's vehicle, and she drove off, dragging him through the parking lot.

According to court documents, surveillance video shows Pabon driving away with the deputy's hand still holding on to the handle of her car.

The deputy reportedly suffered road-rash injuries and lost consciousness before he tried to detain Pabon, but she resisted. A brief struggle ensued until another deputy arrived to help.

Pabon was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail, though court records show she posted a $4,000 bond.

At last check, the deputy is doing OK.

