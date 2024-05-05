Man, woman shot in head during gunfire exchange in road rage incident on Eastex Freeway: HPD

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man and woman have been hospitalized after they were both shot in the head in what police are calling a road rage incident on the Eastex Freeway early Sunday morning.

The situation unfolded just before 3 a.m. near the Jensen area

According to Lt. Riley with the Houston Police Department, the man and woman were driving from the Deer Park area on the way home at the same time as the suspect.

Police said they believed both parties thought they were being followed by each other. Although, it is unclear if they were coming from the same location.

At one point between Parker and Crosstimbers, there was an exchange of gunfire among the cars, resulting in the man and woman being hit, police said.

Who fired first remains unclear, according to Houston police.

The man and the woman were taken to the hospital.

Police said the man's condition was stable, but the woman was transported in critical condition to the hospital, where she was placed in the intensive care unit.

Officials did take a suspect into custody.

An investigation is underway to determine what may have led to a shooting.