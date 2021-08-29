officer involved shooting

HPD officer dragged, shoots driver near The Heights

EMBED <>More Videos

Cop dragged during officer-involved shooting near The Heights, HPD said

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston police officer and the man he attempted to stop Saturday night were injured in a struggle including shots fired on a north Houston road.

It happened on North Main Street and East 36th Street around 7:10 p.m.

The officer stopped a vehicle for illegal equipment and window tint when the driver tried to take off, according to Houston police. That's when the officer was dragged while holding on to the door of the car, police said.
Both the officer and the driver ended up on the ground after the car crashed into a fence and shots were fired during a struggle, hitting the driver in the leg and arm, according to HPD Assistant Chief Shondra Hatcher.

"The suspect turned the steering wheel all the way to the right, and attempted to flee the scene in a high rate of speed," Hatcher said.

Both were taken to a hospital where they were stable.

The officer may have a concussion from hitting his head, according to Hatcher.

Neither the officer nor the suspect were immediately identified.

HPD's homicide and internal affairs units were investigating along with the Harris County District Attorney's Office.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonofficer injuredpolice officer injuredpolice shootingofficer involved shootingofficer involved shooting
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING
Fallen deputy just returned to work from paternity leave, friend says
Search continues for shooter who killed Pct. 4 deputy, hurt 2 others
Fiancée of injured Pct. 4 deputy shares touching message
3 Harris Co. deputies shot outside N. Houston nightclub identified
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Show More
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
More TOP STORIES News