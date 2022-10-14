Woman accused of dragging a Waller County deputy by her car during a hit-and-run arrested

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman was arrested on charges of aggravated assault against a public servant in Waller County on Thursday for a hit-and-run crash at 8800 Tidwell Road that took place on Sept. 28.

Officials have identified the woman accused of hitting the 46-year-old deputy with her car to be 25-year-old Kennedi Armstrong Williams.

Houston Police Department Vehicular Crimes Division Sgt. G. Clark and Officer D. Nguyen reported that the deputy was in uniform and directing traffic in the intersection of Mesa Drive at Tidwell Road when a white Dodge Challenger was attempting to turn on Mesa Road.

The deputy directed Williams to stop, so she could work cross-traffic through the intersection. After initially stopping, Williams disregarded the orders and proceeded through the intersection, striking the deputy, knocking her to the ground, and dragging her several feet, police said. Williams then fled the scene.

Paramedics transported the deputy to an area hospital for a possible separated shoulder, contusions and road rash injuries.

The deputy was able to provide responding officers with the vehicle's license plate. Officers checked a nearby residence linked to the registered vehicle and neither the driver nor vehicle was located.

On Thursday, officers with the HPD Northeast Patrol Division Tactical Team arrested Williams without incident.

