Deputy, 2 others rushed to hospital after work truck drove through crash scene on I-10, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Harris County sheriff's deputy and two other individuals were rushed to the hospital after they were struck by a work truck that drove through a crash scene on the I-10 East Freeway, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Gonzalez said the deputy and two other individuals were outside of their vehicles on the eastbound shoulder in the 16400 block of the I-10 East Freeway for another crash investigation.

That's when a driver in a large work truck, hauling equipment on a gooseneck trailer, struck the deputy's patrol car and drove through the scene.

The deputy and one of the other victims were taken to the hospital via ambulance. The third victim was transported via Life Flight.

All eastbound traffic on I-10 at Cedar Lane is closed. Drivers are being diverted to the feeder at Sheldon Road, Gonzalez said. Drivers can take Highway 90 as an alternate route.

It was unclear if any arrests were made after the reported crash.

This is a breaking report. ABC13 is sending a crew to the scene to gather more information. Come back to this post for updates.