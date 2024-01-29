Deputy seriously injured in crash with suspected drunk driver in Atascocita, Pct. 4 says

ATASCOCITA, Texas (KTRK) -- A constable deputy was seriously injured when a suspected drunk driver crashed into a patrol vehicle in Atascocita on Sunday night, according to officials.

Harris County Pct. 4 Constable Mark Herman said Deputy Leon was assisting the Atascocita Fire Department with traffic control just before 10 p.m. in the 5600 block of Atascocita Road near Eagle Springs Parkway.

That's when a driver reportedly crashed into the back of the deputy's patrol vehicle.

The driver, who has not been identified, was detained and displayed multiple signs of intoxication, according to Herman.

Deputy Leon was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. Officials did not provide further information about the extent of the deputy's injuries.

A photo from the scene shows the back of the patrol vehicle completely smashed with the vehicle's airbags deployed.

Herman said the suspect will be booked into the Harris County Jail after he is released from the hospital.