Severe weather continues, triggering Flood Advisory in Houston and surrounding areas Sunday

Amid a flooding emergency, parts of Harris County are under a Flood Advisory on Sunday after a week of thunderstorms throughout the area.

Amid a flooding emergency, parts of Harris County are under a Flood Advisory on Sunday after a week of thunderstorms throughout the area.

Amid a flooding emergency, parts of Harris County are under a Flood Advisory on Sunday after a week of thunderstorms throughout the area.

Amid a flooding emergency, parts of Harris County are under a Flood Advisory on Sunday after a week of thunderstorms throughout the area.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- ABC13 continues the extensive coverage of heavy rain patterns in northern counties since Tuesday, bringing flooding to "Hurricane Harvey" levels.

Sunday was declared an ABC13 Weather Alert Day as another round of intense storms were headed to the city and surrounding areas, which triggered a Flood Advisory until 1 p.m.

RELATED: Flood Advisory issued for Houston area through 1:00, Flood Watch remains through 7:00



ABC13's reporter Rosie Nguyen was out on the roads on Sunday to survey the conditions of the roads. Due to high waters, there have been several road closures to ensure drivers' safety.

Recently, the Monmouth Street exit on the East Freeway on I-10 in the Channelview area.

In a photo posted on the platform X, formerly known as Twitter, the roadway is completely submerged, and the water is nearly the same height as the road signs.

Precinct 4 urges those driving to be cautious of flooded roadways in the Atascocita area. Earlier in the day, Harris County's Office of Emergency Management sent out a post warning residents of places that are expected to flood during Sunday's thunderstorms and where flooding is possible.

So far, many areas have experienced heavy flooding after days of consecutive rain. ABC13's SkyEye captured rescue boats on Saturday in Channelview.

Judge Lina Hidalgo held a press conference just before she surveyed the damage in Channelview and Kingwood, which has been inundated with floodwater since the beginning of the week.

"It's a bit of a Russian roulette with these areas. Because, you know, wherever they get rain, wherever the river, the water comes down the river, that's where they'll see the impact," Hidalgo said.

RELATED: Rain stops Saturday after several days, but San Jacinto River rising still a worry in Kingwood area

According to Harris County's OEM, 224 people and 153 pets have been rescued since Tuesday evening.

While no major injuries have been reported due to the significant flooding, several people have been displaced due to the rising levels of the San Jacinto River.



SEE ALSO: Where is the San Jacinto River normally? ABC13 looks into inundation maps to look at rising levels

The San Jacinto River's current level is at 55 feet but is expected to rise as rain continues. Check here for the map to see where the river would normally be without storms.

On Friday, officials said the river would crest and overflow into neighborhoods because of additional rain. Residents were urged to evacuate on Thursday amid imminent rain bringing submerged roadways.

The average level of the river is generally at 45 feet. However, it rose to 55 feet.

Officials confirmed that it did not rise to the expected 61 feet and have begun to rescind, but it remains unclear how long it will take.