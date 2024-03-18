24-year-old suspect wanted, accused of shooting 4 people outside Lincoln Bar, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are working to arrest a 24-year-old man accused of shooting four people outside a crowded bar on Washington Avenue earlier this month.

Charging documents obtained by ABC13 state that the shooting happened just after midnight on March 3 outside Lincoln Bar.

Luis Rios and a friend had reportedly just been kicked out of the bar following a fistfight with another man. Documents state the men were arguing with security, including an off-duty Harris County sheriff deputy, as they tried to get back inside the bar.

Eventually, the men drove off, but as they did, Rios allegedly shot into the crowd. The bullets hit two civilian security guards.

Charging documents state the deputy believes he was also being targeted. The guards were grazed by bullets and declined to go to the hospital.

Two innocent bystanders were also struck and taken to the hospital. Their injuries were more serious.

One of the victims, 29-year-old Darien Mann, spoke exclusively with ABC13 over FaceTime from his bed at Ben Taub Hospital, where doctors told him he would never walk again. Mann is now paralyzed from the waist down.

"One night to try to have fun would ruin my life forever," he said. Mann works as a mortician to support his 6-year-old daughter.

Anyone with information on Rios' whereabouts or in the case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

