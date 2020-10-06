Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal

Portion of Beltway 8 to be renamed for fallen Harris County deputy

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A portion of Beltway 8 has been renamed for a Harris County Sheriff's Office deputy who was shot and killed during a traffic stop last year.

Signs are already up along the Beltway near Highway 249 in northwest Harris County renaming that stretch the HCSO Deputy Sandeep Sing Dhaliwal Memorial Tollway.

A special ceremony on Tuesday at the Gurdwara Sikh National Center unveiled the signs.

Dhaliwal was conducting a routine traffic stop in September 2019 when he was killed. He was the very first Harris County deputy to be allowed to wear his turban while on duty.



READ MORE: 'Pioneering' deputy dies after being shot from behind: sheriff

The death of the beloved deputy sparked massive change within the sheriff's department.

Last month, Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher introduced a bill to rename a west Harris County post office to the "Deputy Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal Post Office."

The bill passed unanimously.

READ MORE: 1 year after tragic death, slain Harris County deputy's story makes it to Washington

"Deputy Dhaliwal represented the very best of our community: he worked for equality, connection, and community through his life of service to others," said Fletcher at the time.

Sim Singh, the senior manager for policy and advocacy for the Sikh Coalition, said Dhaliwal was a hero to the community and many religious minorities who aspired to have a career in public service.

He said they are still continuing to fight for religious equality, a road Dhaliwal helped build.

"It's historic and it's a meaningful gesture to the Sikh community," he said.

RELATED LINKS:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustondeputy sandeep dhaliwaldeputy involved shootingman killedharris county sheriffs officehighways
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DEPUTY SANDEEP DHALIWAL
Remembering Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal 1 year later
How fallen deputy's story is changing city 1 year after death
HPD honors Deputy Dhaliwal with new uniform policy
How Deputy Dhaliwal's family is coping months after his murder
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Spring woman murdered in her car after leaving church service
Delta strengthens into a Category 4 hurricane
State granted control of Houston's Harvey recovery program
7 Texas counties among most mail-in ballot rejections in US
Trump halts COVID-19 relief talks until after election
Facebook removes Trump post saying flu is more lethal than COVID
Officer charged with murder after shooting man walking away
Show More
Possible impacts from Delta this week following a nice Tuesday
Selena's husband says he wishes he had amnesia on day she died
Is Gov. Abbott planning on reopening bars soon?
Building too unstable after partial collapse killed 3
Pentagon chiefs to quarantine after top official's positive COVID test
More TOP STORIES News