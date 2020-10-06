Portion of Beltway 8 to be renamed for fallen Harris County deputy

Visiting the Gurdwara for the second and final day of prayer for fallen Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal. He was fatally shot during a traffic stop a year ago. He was a trailblazer, hero, and role model. Gone but not forgotten. We miss our friend and brother. #lesm pic.twitter.com/MhFM9YkHMW — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) October 4, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A portion of Beltway 8 has been renamed for adeputy who was shot and killed during a traffic stop last year.Signs are already up along the Beltway near Highway 249 in northwest Harris County renaming that stretch theMemorial Tollway.A special ceremony on Tuesday at the Gurdwara Sikh National Center unveiled the signs.Dhaliwal was conducting a routine traffic stop in September 2019 when he was killed. He was the very first Harris County deputy to be allowed to wear his turban while on duty.The death of the beloved deputy sparked massive change within the sheriff's department.Last month, Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher introduced a bill to rename a west Harris County post office to the "Deputy Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal Post Office."The bill passed unanimously."Deputy Dhaliwal represented the very best of our community: he worked for equality, connection, and community through his life of service to others," said Fletcher at the time.Sim Singh, the senior manager for policy and advocacy for the Sikh Coalition, said Dhaliwal was a hero to the community and many religious minorities who aspired to have a career in public service.He said they are still continuing to fight for religious equality, a road Dhaliwal helped build."It's historic and it's a meaningful gesture to the Sikh community," he said.