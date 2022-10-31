Houston Astros say they're ready to face Philadelphia's rabid fans in 2022 World Series

This will be McCormick's second time at the World Series and he gets to play in his hometown stadium.

PHILIDELPHIA, Pennsylvania (KTRK) -- Philadelphia is known as one of the best sports cities in the United States, but fans have quite the reputation for questionable behavior.

The video above shows Astros' McCormick talking about World Series homecoming in his home state.

They've thrown batteries at opposing players, famously booed Santa Claus, and come Monday night they'll be ready to verbally jab at the Houston Astros during Game 3 of the World Series.

The Astros know it's coming but say they're ready to go.

"I think as a team we do a good job," Astros second baseman Jose Altuve said on playing in hostile opposing ballparks.

Will Smith, the Astros reliever who used to play frequently against the Phillies as a member of the Atlanta Braves, says the fans aren't too kind to anyone not wearing red and blue.

"I don't think Philly fans like anybody but Philly players," Smith said. "You just do your best to drown it out."

Astros relief pitcher Hector Neris, in his first year with the team, has a unique perspective on playing in Philadelphia.

Neris spent the first eight seasons of his career as a Philly and said there's a big difference between those fans and the ones who currently support him.

"Philadelphia (fans) come hard," Neris said while praising their desire to win. "Astros fans show respect to everybody, don't do anything crazy to the players. They just try to support the whole team for the whole year."

The Astros are no strangers to hostile crowds, and Altuve said they're concentrating on playing their successful brand of baseball.

"Our goal is to win," Altuve said. "We have to do everything to focus on the game and try to make it happen."

2022 World Series schedule: Astros vs. Phillies

Game 3 : at Philadelphia, Monday, Oct. 31, 7:03 p.m.

: at Philadelphia, Monday, Oct. 31, 7:03 p.m. Game 4 : at Philadelphia, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 7:03 p.m.

: at Philadelphia, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 7:03 p.m. Game 5* : at Philadelphia, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 7:03 p.m.

: at Philadelphia, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 7:03 p.m. Game 6* : at Houston, Friday, Nov. 4, 7:03 p.m.

: at Houston, Friday, Nov. 4, 7:03 p.m. Game 7*: at Houston, Saturday, Nov. 5, 7:03 p.m.

* if necessary

