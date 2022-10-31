Houston Astros say they're ready to face Philadelphia's rabid fans in 2022 World Series

PHILIDELPHIA, Pennsylvania (KTRK) -- Philadelphia is known as one of the best sports cities in the United States, but fans have quite the reputation for questionable behavior.
The video above shows Astros' McCormick talking about World Series homecoming in his home state.
They've thrown batteries at opposing players, famously booed Santa Claus, and come Monday night they'll be ready to verbally jab at the Houston Astros during Game 3 of the World Series.
The Astros know it's coming but say they're ready to go.
"I think as a team we do a good job," Astros second baseman Jose Altuve said on playing in hostile opposing ballparks.
Will Smith, the Astros reliever who used to play frequently against the Phillies as a member of the Atlanta Braves, says the fans aren't too kind to anyone not wearing red and blue.
"I don't think Philly fans like anybody but Philly players," Smith said. "You just do your best to drown it out."
Astros relief pitcher Hector Neris, in his first year with the team, has a unique perspective on playing in Philadelphia.
Neris spent the first eight seasons of his career as a Philly and said there's a big difference between those fans and the ones who currently support him.
"Philadelphia (fans) come hard," Neris said while praising their desire to win. "Astros fans show respect to everybody, don't do anything crazy to the players. They just try to support the whole team for the whole year."
The Astros are no strangers to hostile crowds, and Altuve said they're concentrating on playing their successful brand of baseball.
"Our goal is to win," Altuve said. "We have to do everything to focus on the game and try to make it happen."
For news updates, follow Chaz Miller on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
2022 World Series schedule: Astros vs. Phillies
- Game 3: at Philadelphia, Monday, Oct. 31, 7:03 p.m.
- Game 4: at Philadelphia, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 7:03 p.m.
- Game 5*: at Philadelphia, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 7:03 p.m.
- Game 6*: at Houston, Friday, Nov. 4, 7:03 p.m.
- Game 7*: at Houston, Saturday, Nov. 5, 7:03 p.m.
* if necessary
More Astros stories during 2022 World Series run:
- Astros pitchers Framber Valdez and Luis Garcia rock hair extensions for MLB postseason hairdos
- Astros' star Yordan Alvarez family sees him play in postseason for the first time
- Rally nuns return to Minute Maid Park to cheer on Houston Astros
- Astros-Yankees predictions: Who will rule the ALCS?
- Houston restaurant's potty humor comes at Yankees' expense
- Bronx Bombers vs. Bayou City: Looking at the Astros-Yankees rivalry
- Major League melting pot: Looking at the demographics of the Houston Astros
- Astros' Yordan Alvarez merchandise flying off shelves in wake of playoff heroics
- Astros fan claims to have quit job to attend ALCS Game 2
- Bizarre moment during ALCS Game 2 after Astros fan storms field to take selfie with Altuve
- Gone with the wind: Yankees manager says Minute Maid Park's roof open 'kind of killed us'
- Houston sweeps for a 4th trip to the World Series
- Astros land in Houston ahead of World Series
- 2022 MLB World Series, 42 years in the making
- World Series tickets already selling out before Houston clinches ALCS
- Houston won't host just 1 Philadelphia team on World Series week
- Astros watch parties return as World Series tickets range $600-$17K
- Jeremy Peña stops by Irma's in downtown Houston after returning from clinching World Series berth
- Cheer on the Astros advancing to the World Series by eating a 25-cent themed doughnut
- Ghouls and grand slams? The neighborhood around Minute Maid Park could be haunted
- Astros outfielder Chas McCormick is a twin and grew up a Phillies fan