Video shows 2 young teens ditching wrecked car with dying boy inside in W. Houston at end of chase

A 12-to 13-year-old boy died when a police chase ended in a crash in west Houston overnight. HPD said all five of the suspects were children.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 12-year-old boy died when a police chase ended in a crash in west Houston overnight. The Houston Police Department said all of the boys inside the car that was being chased, including the child who died, were between 12 and 13 years old.

HPD said the boys were inside a car that was reported stolen and crashed into five other vehicles during the chase.

Officers started pursuing the stolen car on Houston's westside at about 10 p.m. Thursday when police saw the suspects driving after crashing into another vehicle on Richmond Avenue.

The next crash reportedly happened on Kirkwood Road, but again, police said the boys kept driving. Officers followed them to get the suspects to pull the car over.

Then, police said the boys swerved to avoid a METRO bus, lost control, and crashed into three cars on Westheimer Road near the Beltway in Briarforest.

Four boys ran off, but one couldn't.

"Upon returning back to the vehicle, they found another suspect in the backseat of the vehicle who was unresponsive," Assistant Chief Jessica Anderson said. "(Houston Fire Department) arrived, transported that suspect - who was declared deceased at the hospital. All of the suspects are between the ages of 12 to 13 years old."

Officers were able to catch two of the boys who ran off. They were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The other two young teens, one believed to be the driver, got away.

HPD urged the other two teens to turn themselves in.

In the hours after, ONLY ABC13 obtained video footage that included sounds of the crash's impact and two of the boys running.

Police said none of the other people involved in the crashes were hurt.

Meanwhile, Larry Lipscomb got a call from the police on Thursday night, letting him know that his car had been stolen and involved in a chase. He said he had just returned to the Mission Bend Park and Ride to find only glass in the parking spot he always parks in.

"It's not even summertime yet, and they are going to have to find something for the kids to do," Lipscomb said. "If they don't, it's going to be a lot of stuff going on."

He said his initial thought was, "Wow." He said his heart goes out to the parents, especially the mother of the 12-year-old who died days before Mother's Day.