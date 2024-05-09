Foul play not suspected after 5-month-old found not breathing in N. Harris County, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Foul play isn't being suspected after constable deputies say a 5-month-old was found not breathing at a north Harris County apartment complex.

According to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman's office, deputies responded to the Excelsior on the Park Apartments in the 14300 block of Ella Boulevard on Thursday afternoon.

First responders rushed the child to a hospital, where the infant is in critical condition, according to Precinct 4.

Constable deputies detained a man but later released him, adding that the detention was part of protocol.

The constable's office didn't mention why the child wasn't breathing.

The incident off Ella was one of a couple of child distress calls that the constable's office responded to on Thursday. In a separate call, constable deputies rushed to the 12400 block of Fossil Point in Atascocita, where a 6-month-old child was also not breathing, according to Precinct 4.

The child in this case, though, was pronounced dead at the scene. There was no mention of arrests or signs of foul play.

