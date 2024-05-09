Medical Center-area apartment residents stunned with alleged secret drug lab: 'Quite terrifying'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- What was described as a "huge" fentanyl bust lasted roughly 14 hours at an apartment complex near the Texas Medical Center on Thursday.

In photos sent to the ABC13 newsroom, a section of the Co-Op Apartments in the 7700 block of Main Street near Kirby was roped off with police and fire personnel surrounding the complex.

The Texas Department of Public Safety, the lead agency on the case, would only say it was an ongoing investigation and would not confirm any details. They would not confirm reports that someone was taken into custody.

Hazmat crews were pictured at the door of a unit where blue barrels could be seen near the sidewalk.

Authorities arrived on the scene at 1 a.m. The final emergency hazmat crew left with a trailer containing the blue barrels at 3 p.m.

Residents were stunned to find the activity when they woke up.

"This morning, before we knew what was going on, I left my apartment in an N-95 mask because I saw them in hazmat suits, gloves, respirators, and everything," resident Aly P. said.

She said it was amazing that something of that nature could be happening in such close proximity without other residents knowing.

"It's quite terrifying to see this fentanyl unroll in real time," Karl, another resident, said.

A sticker is now on the door of the second-floor apartment reading, "A clandestine laboratory for the manufacture of illegal drugs and/or hazardous chemicals was seized at this location... Known hazardous chemicals have been disposed pursuant to law. However, there still may be hazardous substances or waste products on this property, either in buildings or in the ground itself. Please exercise caution while on these premises."

Management at the apartments said they could not comment.

