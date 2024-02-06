Wild video shows moment 2 HCSO deputies shoot a 'dozen' times at woman's home in E. Harris County

Wild video obtained by Eyewitness News shows the moments when a woman's apartment was shot up by deputies responding to a burglary call.

Wild video obtained by Eyewitness News shows the moments when a woman's apartment was shot up by deputies responding to a burglary call.

Wild video obtained by Eyewitness News shows the moments when a woman's apartment was shot up by deputies responding to a burglary call.

Wild video obtained by Eyewitness News shows the moments when a woman's apartment was shot up by deputies responding to a burglary call.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Questions are being raised if two Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies followed protocol after a woman was mistaken for a burglar and shot inside her home on Uvalde Road.

The shooting happened at the Pines of Woodforest Apartments in the Cloverleaf area at about 2:10 a.m. Saturday. According to HCSO, deputies responded to a call regarding a possible burglary in the area, but an intruder was not found.

As deputies were still on the scene, a resident who spoke to ABC13 said he thought he heard another break-in happening above him and flagged the deputies to investigate.

HCSO said the responding deputies noticed a smashed window and announced their presence when a 28-year-old woman, allegedly holding a gun, walked towards them, causing both to fire their weapons.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Deputies shoot armed woman, not the intruder, while responding to burglary in Cloverleaf, HCSO says



Minutes later, another woman walked downstairs with her hands in the air, saying she lived there. "Don't shoot. I live here. I live here. I live here", the woman is heard saying on video captured at the scene. "This is my home; I live here; please don't shoot."

ABC13 spoke with an anonymous witness, who said they heard several gunshots. "They are standing there and said, 'This is the police.' Out of nowhere, I hear them scream something, and they start shooting," the witness said.

The injured woman had been shot multiple times. It was learned that the injured party did reside in the apartment with her girlfriend and were not intruders, HCSO said.

RELATED: Armed woman shot by deputies in her Cloverleaf apartment after being mistaken for intruder

Police said the women had forgotten their keys and had to break through the window.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition. She spoke to Eyewitness News after the ordeal. She is OK but plans to hire an attorney and fight back.

Both officers were placed on administrative leave, according to HCSO, which is standard for officer-involved shootings. The case is also being referred to a grand jury, which is standing in officer-involved shootings.

The sheriff's office tells ABC13 that one deputy has been with the agency for four years and the other for one year. ABC13 requested personnel files for the two deputies.

Per HCSO policy, the sheriff's office said body camera footage will be released within 45 days.

For updates on this story, follow Brooke Taylor on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.