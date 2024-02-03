Armed woman shot by deputies in her Houston apartment after being mistaken for intruder

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating after deputies shot a woman in her Houston apartment after allegedly mistaking her for an intruder, the sheriff's office said.

Officials said HSCO deputies responded to an apartment intruder report at the Pines of Woodforest Apartments on Uvalde Road at about 2:10 a.m.

According to authorities, a deputy arrived at the scene minutes later and cleared the apartment after not finding an intruder.

Before leaving, a resident of a neighboring apartment reportedly flagged the deputies down and told them that a nearby apartment had been broken into.

Deputies went to investigate the alleged break-in and reported finding a window near the front door with broken glass and raised blinds.

HSCO representatives said the deputies knocked at the front door and announced their presence. They could see into the apartment through the broken window and saw an armed woman approaching the door.

Deputies discharged their firearms multiple times, striking the 28-year-old woman, but Asst. Chief Tommy Diaz said she wasn't the intruder.

Then, the depuities reportedly performed life-saving efforts and requested emergency medical services before she was transported to a hospital.

Deputies did not find anyone else inside the apartment, but they found a handgun, according to reports.

Investigators believe the weapon is the same one the deputies saw in the woman's hands before they fired their weapons.

The female is said to be in stable condition at the hospital and no other injuries were reported.

Investigators later determined that the injured woman was a resident who broke into her own window with another woman because they didn't have the apartment key.

The two deputies involved in this incident have been placed on administrative leave based on HCSO protocols, the sheriff's office said.

According to the sheriff's office, the investigation remains ongoing, and currently released information is preliminary.

Per HCSO policy, body camera footage regarding this incident will be released within 45 days.

Anyone with information relevant to this critical incident is urged to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office at 713-221-6000.

