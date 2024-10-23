Galveston police find abandoned child near Kroger along the Seawall

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A child found abandoned near the Galveston Seawall has prompted an investigation on Wednesday.

The Galveston Police Department said at about 10 a.m., officers responded to reports of an abandoned child just outside the Kroger near 59th Street and Seawall Boulevard.

Officials said the child needed immediate medical care and was taken to the trauma center at The University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston.

Police are now looking through security cameras in the area to see if they can identify who left the child behind.

If you have any information about this incident that may be helpful to law enforcement, your are encouraged to contact Galveston Crime Stoppers at 409-763-8477 or visit their website. All tips will remain anonymous.

Galveston PD will hold a press conference at 3 p.m. and give the latest information.

Watch ABC13 newscasts and follow Daniela Hurtado on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest updates on this story.

Submit a tip or story idea to ABC13

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story you think we should cover? Send it to ABC13 using the form below. If you have a video or photo to send, terms of use apply. If you don't, just hit 'skip upload' and send the details.